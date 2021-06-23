Cancel
Ursnif Leverages Cerberus to Automate Fraudulent Bank Transfers in Italy

By Itzik Chimino
securityintelligence.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContributed to this research: Segev Fogel, Amir Gendler and Nethanella Messer. IBM Trusteer researchers continually monitor the evolution and attack tactics in the banking sector. In a recent analysis, our team found that an Ursnif (aka Gozi) banking Trojan variant is being used in the wild to target online banking users in Italy with mobile malware. Aside from the Ursnif infection on the victim’s desktop, the malware tricks victims into fetching a mobile app from a fake Google Play page and infects their mobile device with the Cerberus Android malware.

