Businesses that closed or scaled back in the pandemic still faced high electricity bills. Regulators order Eversource to come up with a new rate.

West Hartford, CT - 8/9/20 - Eversource employees work to restore power on Lawler Road in West Hartford Sunday. Photo Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant

Connecticut regulators on Wednesday directed Eversource Energy to develop a rate for small businesses that faced high electricity bills during the pandemic even as they were closed or operated on reduced hours.

The unanimous vote by the three commissioners of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority directs the utility to come up with an optional rate that gauges the volume of kilowatt hours used and a component that includes a charge accounting for reduced demand.

Small business customers may choose to continue using rates currently available with Eversource or move to the newly developed rate.

PURA acted in response to a state law enacted last year that utilities consider an interim rate decrease, low-income rates and economic development rates for customers of electric distribution companies.

Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, and Rep. David Arconti, D-Danbury, co-chairmen of the General Assembly’s energy and technology committee, said the legislation responded to complaints from businesses about high electricity costs during inactivity in the pandemic.

In the summer of 2020 businesses “had given me their bills and they were outraged,” Arconti said.

Needleman said he was made aware of the problem by his dry cleaner who lost customers as at-home workers no longer made their wardrobes a priority. Dry cleaning machines that typically were running twice or three times a day were instead used once a week, he said.

Yet it made little difference on their electricity bill that typically called for $10 in generation costs and $250 in distribution charges, Needleman said.

Brad Mondschein, deputy executive director for regulatory affairs at Solar Connecticut, an industry group, said he urged a change nearly two years ago in how electricity costs are calculated for small businesses.

Residential customers are charged an amount measured in kilowatt hours. Commercial customers are charged for kilowatts in a brief timeframe in a 12-month period, he said. Utilities assess a so-called demand charge on commercial customers for maintaining a constant supply of electricity.

“What’s the most kilowatts you need for your location? You turn on the air conditioner, there’s a spike in kilowatts,” Mondschein said.

In an emailed statement, Eversource said it looks forward to developing alternative rates for small businesses and is reviewing the decision to determine the impact on customers.

Needleman, Arconti and the energy and technology committee’s top Republicans, Sen. Paul Formica of East Lyme and Rep. Charles Ferraro of West Haven, urged PURA to seek an alternative to rates that shifted from consumption per kilowatt hour to “high fixed charges.”

“Unfortunately, this has led to many of our state’s small businesses receiving wildly high bills despite being closed or operating at reduced hours during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.

Connecticut regulators were forced last summer to reconsider rate increases for residential users who complained about sudden and steep spikes in their monthly bills. Transmission and other charges were complicated by heat waves, power purchased from the Millstone nuclear plant and the pandemic that changed consumer behavior.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .