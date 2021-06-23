The delta variant: What scientists know

Despite quickly sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 when it first emerged, Quanta magazine writes that the world is not sequencing enough additional COVID-19 samples. In December, it notes that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said countries needed to step up their sequencing efforts, and that the European Union called on its members to sequence at least 5 percent of their COVID-19-positive samples and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likewise set a goal of sequencing 5 percent of positive cases. But, according to Quanta, most countries are falling short. For instance, it notes that the US has sequenced less than 2 percent of its cases, while Brazil and India have sequenced 0.1 percent of their cases.