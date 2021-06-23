Cancel
Science

The delta variant: What scientists know

By Emily Anthes
Hartford Courant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe supercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is responsible for about 1 in 5 COVID-19 cases in the United States, and its prevalence has doubled in the last two weeks, heath officials said Tuesday. First identified in India, Delta is one of several “variants of concern,” as designated by the...

www.courant.com
Michael Osterholm
Anthony Fauci
India
