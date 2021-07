As you drive through Texas, no visit to the Lone Star State is complete without a stop at a Buc-ee's. On the outside, they look like the worlds largest gas stations. The New Braunfels, TX location is nearly the size of our own West Side Walmart. They're huge, but on the inside things get a bit weird. Full restaurants, different areas of shopping set up like a department store, and the cleanest bathrooms you can find on the road. It's not like any other gas station in America.