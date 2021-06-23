Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Both High and Low Glucose Linked to Dementia Risk in Type 1

By Quinn Phillips
diabetesselfmanagement.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisodes of both very high and very low blood glucose raise the risk for dementia in older adults with type 1 diabetes, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology. A great deal of research in recent years has explored the link between blood glucose and cognitive decline...

www.diabetesselfmanagement.com
#Diabetes Management#Dementia Risk#Type 2 Diabetes#High And Low
