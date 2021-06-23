Cancel
COVID-19 Study Shows Importance of Continued Mask Wearing, Distancing

By Quinn Phillips
diabetesselfmanagement.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith millions of Americans getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and new infections and deaths down across much of the United States, it can seem for many people like the pandemic is practically over. This sense has been supported by the lifting of mask requirements for many activities, such as grocery shopping or large outdoor gatherings, in some areas of the country. But a new study modeling the spread of COVID-19 under several possible scenarios, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, shows that even as vaccinations continue, masks and physical distancing have an important role to play in reducing new infections.

