UN General Assembly calls for US to end Cuba embargo for 29th consecutive year

In August, Ebrahim Raisi will become the Islamic Republic of Iran’s next president after surpassing the 50% threshold in the first round of voting. Almost immediately, Amnesty International called for an investigation into Raisi’s role in the mass execution of political prisoners, an episode for which the United States sanctioned him during the Trump administration. Raisi’s rise has been a long time coming, but the Biden administration appears focused only on what his presidency could mean for nuclear negotiations. The White House appears determined to try to conclude a deal before President Hassan Rouhani leaves office. Raisi, after all, may not reappoint Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, whose honesty and pragmatism U.S. liberals have long exaggerated.