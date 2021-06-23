Cancel
UN General Assembly calls for US to end Cuba embargo for 29th consecutive year

By UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
UN News Centre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 184 countries on Wednesday voted in favour of a resolution to demand the end of the US economic blockade on Cuba, for the 29th year in a row, with the United States and Israel voting against. In the meeting held in-person on Wednesday at UN headquarters in...

news.un.org
