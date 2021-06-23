Independence Day festivities set to boom
Ash Grove, Republic celebrate 150 years in existence, Willard to host 59th Freedom Fest. The Republic, Ash Grove and Willard communities will celebrate Independence Day this weekend with their traditional festivals. Republic will hold their Have-A-Blast celebration on Friday, June 25, at J.R. Martin Park, while Willard will hold Freedom Fest on Saturday, June 26, at Jackson Street Park. Finally, Ash Grove will hold a two-day celebration on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 at Ash Grove City Park.greenecountycommonwealth.com