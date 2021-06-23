Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Man with Alzheimer’s forgets he's married, proposes and weds his wife again

By Eric Davidson
Posted by 
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 7 days ago

The day after the new proposal, the man did not remember talking about a wedding, and in fact had remembered his wife only as his favorite caregiver for months.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weds#Alzheimer#Wedding Planner#The Washington Post#Hartford Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
Related
Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

Connecticut couple gets national recognition for wedding again after Alzheimer's diagnosis

After watching TV one night, 56-year-old Peter Marshall had an idea. “He pointed at the TV and said ‘let’s do it.’ I said ‘do what, what are you talking about?,’” said Lisa Marshall, Peter’s wife. “He said ‘that.’ I looked at the TV and it was the couple getting married and I said ‘do you want to get married?’ He said ‘yeah.’ He had this big grin on his face. I said ‘are you asking me to marry you?’ He nodded and he grinned and said ‘yes.’ He said ‘it’s going to be a lot of work.’”
Relationshipsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Who will get my boyfriend’s property if he dies? Me or his wife?

Q. My boyfriend and I have lived together for 13 years but he is still officially married to another woman. He has a life insurance policy and I’m the beneficiary, and I’m also the beneficiary of his 401(k). Do we need a will and do I have to worry about his wife getting the money?
CelebritiesPeople

Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Has 'Up Days and Down Days' Since His Diagnosis: 'It's Been Hard'

Ryan Sutter finally has answers for the mystery illness he's been dealing with for the past year, but with no clear treatment, he's struggling, said wife Trista. The Bachelorette couple shared in May that after months of tests and doctor's appointments, Ryan, 46, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19. But they haven't been able to find a way to treat his illnesses, and speaking on fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast Almost Famous, Trista explained that Ryan has "his up days and down days."
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS News

Married couple who died in Surfside condo collapse were found together in bed, family says

When Sergio Lozano left his parents' apartment Wednesday night after dinner, he did not know it was the last time he'd see them. Hours later, the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, would collapse, taking Gladys and Antonio Lozano's lives. In an interview with CBS News, Sergio Lozano, who lives in a building across from his parents', recounts the moment he went out on his balcony and realized their building was gone.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Newsweek

Bride Refuses to Marry Groom on Wedding Day Because He Wears Glasses

A bride-to-be in India reportedly refused to go through with the marriage after she discovered that the groom had weak eyesight and needed to use glasses to read a newspaper. The wedding was set to take place in Auraiya in the country's Uttar Pradesh state but was called off at the last minute when it became clear the would-be husband was dependent on glasses.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Wife Gets Revenge on Her Liar Husband on His Birthday – Subscriber Story

When Penelope found out that her husband was lying on her, she thought of a way to seek revenge. Her husband got the biggest birthday surprise that changed his life forever. Penelope, a successful doctor, always supported her husband Benny’s dream of becoming a businessman. So much so that she funded his startup that took off after three years. Recently, Benny has been working late to sign a big deal.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards' Wife Shares Quote About a 'Broken Heart'

Ryan Edwards' wife, Mackenzie Edwards, just shared a quote on Instagram that has fans talking. According to The Sun, Mackenzie posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story about a "broken heart." Her post comes months after she, Ryan, and Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were all fired from Teen Mom OG.
KidsPosted by
The Charleston Press

Monster mother arrested for forcing adopted 6-year-old daughter into more than 470 unnecessary treatments and surgeries

Monster mother from Washington was arrested and now faces multiple charges after being accused for forcing her 6-year-old adopted daughter into more than 470 unnecessary surgeries and treatments authorities say. The mother, later identified by police as 31-year-old S. Hartman, is facing multiple charges including assault of a child and...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Hiker Finds an Unusual Pub in a Tiny Village in the Mountains

A man was hiking and saw a pub in a tiny village in the mountains. He decided to go in but what happened next left him bewildered. One day, a hiker was enjoying a time out in the evening after hiking in a nearby mountain. He saw an unusual pub sitting in the middle of a tiny village in the mountains, so he thought about going in to see what it was about.