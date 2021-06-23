Man with Alzheimer’s forgets he's married, proposes and weds his wife again

After watching TV one night, 56-year-old Peter Marshall had an idea. “He pointed at the TV and said ‘let’s do it.’ I said ‘do what, what are you talking about?,’” said Lisa Marshall, Peter’s wife. “He said ‘that.’ I looked at the TV and it was the couple getting married and I said ‘do you want to get married?’ He said ‘yeah.’ He had this big grin on his face. I said ‘are you asking me to marry you?’ He nodded and he grinned and said ‘yes.’ He said ‘it’s going to be a lot of work.’”