Summer literacy camps make work feel like fun for students

At Whitfield County Schools' summer literacy camps, "the work is not really work," said Andy Cornejo, a rising fifth-grader at Dug Gap Elementary School. "It's just fun."

"I start reading a book, and it gets interesting, so I keep reading," said Cornejo. He's become a better reader through the camp at Dug Gap and its individualized attention from the future teachers in Dalton State College's School of Education, and he'd happily recommend the experience to classmates.

Ashley Martinez valued the opportunity to learn more at the camp, and she believes she'll be a better reader in the 2021-22 school year, she said. She connected the given day's books to projects she completed, and the rising third-grader at Dug Gap Elementary would gladly return next summer to the camp.

Cornejo and Martinez were just two of about 60 Dug Gap students, from rising kindergarteners to exiting fifth-graders, who spent eight days during two weeks earlier this month improving their literacy at the school's summer literacy camp taught by Dalton State students in the School of Education as part of their Children's Literature course. At the camp, students were given multiple books each day for their home libraries, as well as materials to do projects they'd started at the camp at home with their families.

Each day focused on a specific book, with lessons and activities tied to that book, said Carolina Clark, one of the Dalton State students who was an instructor. The books represented various genres, from history to science, and "they (the students) were so excited each day to see the new book."

For a book on viruses and bacteria, Dalton State student Bailey Dashler planned a lesson where her students put glitter of various colors on their hands, then all touched a canvas to "show how germs spread," she said. "I used glitter glue, so it would come off (their hands) easily when we were done."

For another activity, students created their own three-dimensional representations of viruses or bacteria, and they could craft "good or bad" bacteria, then explain why, Cornejo said. He constructed "a good bacteria that could (defeat) the coronavirus."

Cornejo enjoyed that project, but his favorite book read in class during the camp was the adventure-comic "Vamos," he said. "I like comics" the best.

Dashler learned to "expect the unexpected, because things never go exactly as you planned in your head," while Clark realized "creativity is key."

"You need to work to bring everything back to the book you're using, the vocabulary, and the fluency," Clark said. "The more creative you are, the more the kids enjoy it."

'Building relationships'

Dalton State student Mariela Vazquez's camp experience demonstrated the importance of "building relationships," she said. "You have to let them know you're here to meet their needs, whatever those are, and do as much as you can with them."

The fact that each Dalton State educator focused primarily on only a handful of students fostered those connections, Vazquez said.

"You could work more one-on-one to meet their individual needs."

Like the elementary students, their collegiate counterparts were able to keep the books and materials used in the lessons, a nice bonus, Vazquez said.

"We're building libraries for our own future classrooms, and we can use these with our future students."

Eastside Elementary School had a similar camp during the same time frame as Dug Gap's, and Cedar Ridge Elementary School and Dawnville Elementary School will hold their literacy camps in July, said Michelle Caldwell, director of accountability and assessment for Whitfield County Schools. The camps are made possible by a grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement.

Laurie Harless, Dug Gap's new principal, was thrilled to have the camp at her school, not only because it will boost the literacy abilities of her students, but also because it afforded her an opportunity to get to know several students and their families before the start of the new school year in August.

"I knew the name of every student at Cedar Ridge," where she was assistant principal for eight years, "but I don't know these kids, yet, so I'm kind of getting a jump on that, and they all like it here," Harless said. "They're happy to come every day to this camp, and I think we're definitely going to see they've made strides (academically) this fall" due to the camp.

'This is beautiful'

Literacy camps are "wonderful, to keep (students) reading and excited all summer," Caldwell said. "This is beautiful, because it serves the kids, their schools and the (future) teachers, (as) it's fabulous practice for them."

From "my perspective, it really helps us develop our skills, learn what it's like to have our own classroom and build their fluency in reading and writing," said Vazquez, who had assisted with Whitfield County Schools' Power Lunches program previously but had not helped at a literacy camp prior to this summer. "We're here to teach them, but also build relationships, because they're here to learn, but also have fun."

Power Lunches marry literacy and eating, as Whitfield County Schools provides books along with summer meals to students. On Fridays, Dalton State education students visit several locations to read, play games and complete enrichment activities with youth.

Dashler traces her teaching trajectory back to instructing at Girl Scouts camps for a handful of years, and "that prior experience helped me" with the summer literacy camp, she said. "We had months to plan for the Girl Scouts camps, but this is more intense, and we need to make sure they're (improving) like they need to."

When Vazquez was a student at North Murray High School, a visit with her Spring Place Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Michelle Coffelt, led her down the education path.

Coffelt, now a kindergarten teacher at Woodlawn Elementary School, had kept cards and other gifts from Vazquez for years, so "I saw the impact a student can make on the life of a teacher," Vazquez said. "I want to have students like that, and I want to make a difference in their lives like she did on my life."

"I also want to stress the importance of education with my students," she added. "My parents were denied that education, (so) education is my number one value in life."

Clark was a biology major, and she planned to be a dentist, but "I was not happy," so she took inventory of her life, she said. "I asked myself, 'When was I happiest?' The answer was teaching Sunday school classes, so I changed my major."

"The first day, I realized it was the best choice I could have made," said Clark, who has helped with Power Lunches and vacation Bible schools as she builds her teaching credentials. "I was 100% happier."

Clark credits her mother, Christie, and aunt, Michelle Ballew, both longtime educators at Coker Elementary School, for her interest in teaching, she said.

"They both really inspired and pushed me."

Like Clark, Dashler changed majors, but her switch happened faster — the first day of college, in fact.

"I applied as a nursing major — I was going to be a pediatric nurse — but I changed to education day one," much to the shock of her mother, who recovered quickly from the surprise and supported the decision, Dashler recalled with a chuckle. "I realized through the Girl Scouts camps I really wanted to work with kids."