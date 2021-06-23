Cancel
Astronomy

Harvard professor suggests interstellar object was a spy ship sent by aliens

By Ben Cost
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthlings may not be the only beings gathering intel on other planets. Harvard University astronomer Avi Loeb suggested that recent intelligence reports of unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) maybe provide evidence to alien ships sent to spy on our homeworld. There is “fresh scientific evidence that we are not the only...

nypost.com
