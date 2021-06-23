Letters: Thank you for going above and beyond
I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in working with the students of Mountain Vista High School. Your care and concern for the students is exemplary. I have seen so many of you go way beyond the call of duty to help each student on an individual basis. Your goal is to help each student succeed in some very difficult situations. I admire and applaud each and every single one of you. Thank you all for your commitment.www.maderatribune.com