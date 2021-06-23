Cancel
High School

Letters: Thank you for going above and beyond

Madera Tribune
 8 days ago

I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in working with the students of Mountain Vista High School. Your care and concern for the students is exemplary. I have seen so many of you go way beyond the call of duty to help each student on an individual basis. Your goal is to help each student succeed in some very difficult situations. I admire and applaud each and every single one of you. Thank you all for your commitment.

Clinton, ILPantagraph

LETTER: Thankful the Vault remained open

I was so pleased to hear about The Vault teen center in Clinton staying open during COVID-19, as the community should be too. Centers like this provide youth in the community with recreational, educational, and vocational activities that may not always be accessible to them in their schools and home lives, especially to at-risk and vulnerable youth in urban and rural areas.
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Vicki Reinheimer: Going above and beyond

Kudos to Youngs Carpet One for a superior carpet installation on the hottest day of the year so far. Jason and Benjamin worked from morning through the noon hour without a pause and were courteous, pleasant, and very hard working. We are delighted with the results. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Placerville, CAledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Minton says thank you for community support

A huge thank you to everyone who has sent me such kind and comforting words and thoughts, and for all the letters and emails sent to the Parole Board over the last several weeks. Thank you also to Amador District Attorney Todd Riebe and El Dorado County DA Vern Pierson for the time and effort they put into making sure that this hearing would have every possible chance of a favorable outcome.
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Thank You Crossing Guards

It’s the last day of school. Students are excited. Parents are relieved. Teachers are thanked. It’s been a long, strange year. However, there is one more group that needs to be recognized for making this wacky year: Our crossing guards. They watch after our children, after us, as they head...
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Volunteer’s efforts earn ‘thank you’

A special thank you to Cory Leggott, who has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for the past six years. Cory is employed by the North Platte Public Schools in the athletic department, but in his spare time he volunteers in the community with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis Club, helping to build handicapped ramps and involved with the Nebraskaland Days rodeo and parades. He is very active in the First Methodist Church.
Winnebago County, ILRockford Register-Star

Letter: Thank you to Great American Cleanup volunteers

If you noticed those bright yellow bags all over Winnebago County the last week of April, I was one of the 1,100 volunteers who went out and picked up tons of litter and trash along the roads and streets. It was a perfect spring day and despite the current situation,...
Palatine, ILJournal & Topics

Dist. 15 Students Go Above, Beyond To Help Others

Palatine Elementary School Dist. 15 board members recognized two students, Vignesh and Ashwin Padmanaban from Sanborn School, who have gone above and beyond to help others through their philanthropic “hearts.”. According to district officials, these caring students are an example of how people’s actions — large and small — can...
CharitiesWVNews

Letter to the editor — Thanks for supporting walk

Great Strides and Cindy’s Fund wishes to thank our community for supporting our walk on May 16. The event was more successful than we ever dreamed and it was because of our wonderful community working together. Together we raised over $43,000. The real winners are our Garrett County people dealing with cancer.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Thank you for support

After 40 years, the Marshalltown Lioness Club, which has been serving the Marshalltown area and financially supporting Lions projects for the past four decades, has come to the end of an Projects underway will be continued by Lions Clubs. The Lioness Club would like to thank the Marshalltown merchants who...
Flint, MIabc12.com

Flint church going above and beyond to help the neighborhood

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint church is on a mission to help those in need. What started out as a simple coat drive has now turned into a community closet in the church’s basement. The church’s pastor who says it was all God’s plan and not his. The basement...
orangetownnews.com

Letter: Garden Club Extends Thanks

The Garden Club of Orange would like to extend its thanks to the town for the use of its facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic. We were able to use High Plains Community Center Pavilion on several occasions for meetings and fundraising activities and for several hours at a time. When we were permitted to safely go inside HPCC, there was continued staff support and enough space provided to support our needs. We appreciated that our program could go forth.
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Thanks to Parkes Funeral Chapel

In the past few years, we have had to enlist the services of Mike Parkes at Parkes Funeral Chapel several times. Mike has always been helpful, warm, caring and professional, and answers all questions and concerns. A month ago, our long-time friend and neighbor of 15 years passed and things...
Family RelationshipsObserver-Reporter

A thank you to fathers

Your responses about valuable traits you learned from your fathers were truly inspiring. Here are a few more of my favorites. Dear Annie: My father instilled in me two thoughts that I hold onto every day. I have passed these on to my grandchildren. No. 1: You only have one...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: Thank you, thank you, thank you

I’ll ask you to excuse me this week because as I recount my experience from last Tuesday’s Mass, I still get a smile on my face. And quite honestly, it’s inexplicable to me. I arrived around 7:45 a.m. so that I could pray before Mass began. My prayers usually entail...
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

Letter: Thank you for making the Memorial Day Parade a success

On behalf of the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office, the Aiken County Veterans Council and the Aiken Memorial Day Parade Planning Committee, we extend our sincere thanks to everyone in Aiken County and surrounding areas who had a part in making this annual event a success. A special thank you...
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Haralampoudis thanks supporters in Madison

TO THE EDITOR: Madison community, I would like to send this final message thanking those voters who supported me in my run as an independent Democrat for the council primary. I also want to congratulate Deb Coen and Eric Range for their dedication to serve as volunteers and elected officials.