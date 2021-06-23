Cancel
New York City, NY

Mayor is going to have to stand up to an increasingly far-left NYC government

By Seth Barron
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the results in the mayor’s race are still uncertain, it does not appear that any of the anti-cop “Defund” candidates will occupy City Hall next year. This is welcome news: The mayor of New York City appoints the police commissioner and sets the tone for law enforcement. We need a leader who at least makes the right noises about the importance of safe streets and recognizes the clear role of the police in getting them.

nypost.com
