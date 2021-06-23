Kevin Durant ‘more gifted’ than Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr says
On the heels of Durant’s stunning playoff performance, Warriors coach Steve Kerr gushed over the Nets star’s skillset at His Airness’ expense. “I think he’s more gifted, I really do,” Kerr said of Durant when prodded by NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai to compare the two players. “That’s saying something, but Kevin is different … entirely different breed. He’s 6-foot-11 with guard skills, unlimited 3-point range, passing, shot-blocking — his shot-blocking at the rim, it’s just stunning.”nypost.com