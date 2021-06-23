Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin Durant ‘more gifted’ than Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr says

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of Durant’s stunning playoff performance, Warriors coach Steve Kerr gushed over the Nets star’s skillset at His Airness’ expense. “I think he’s more gifted, I really do,” Kerr said of Durant when prodded by NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai to compare the two players. “That’s saying something, but Kevin is different … entirely different breed. He’s 6-foot-11 with guard skills, unlimited 3-point range, passing, shot-blocking — his shot-blocking at the rim, it’s just stunning.”

nypost.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airness#Nbc Bay Area#Bulls#The Golden State Warriors#All Star#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBARealGM

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Was Staring Into His Phone All The Time During Final Season

Steve Kerr had a tumultuous relationship with Kevin Durant their three seasons together with the Golden State Warriors. “I tried, but I failed,” Kerr said in a conversation with Matt Sullivan from his book 'Can't Knock The Hustle'. “I could see the strain on his face every day, especially that third year, just all day. But it was, really, he was staring into that phone all the time.”
NBAnothinbutnets.com

Kevin Durant injury history and updates

How often has Nets star Kevin Durant been injured in his career?. Following the Nets’ loss to the Bucks in Game 4, all eyes are on KD. The two-time Finals MVP has suffered his fair share of bumps and bruises, but Durant has perhaps been an anomaly among superstars returning from injury, specifically his Achilles tear. According to an article by FiveThirtyEight.com, players are rarely the same after an Achilles injury, as almost every player experiences a drop in their total efficiency ratings. Stars like Kobe Bryant, Rudy Gay, and Chiney Ogwumike all understandably declined in production.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Kevin Durant is the real GOAT right now

In a battle of NBA superstars, Kevin Durant outshined a great performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 5 between the Nets and Bucks. If you missed last night’s Game 5 between the Nets and Bucks, you missed an all-time playoff performance by Kevin Durant who finished with 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes.
NBAYardbarker

Former Friend Michael Rapaport Takes Shot At Kevin Durant: "If You Are Waiting For 'The KD Game' It Ain't Happening. LeBron, Steph And Russ Can Impose Their Will On A Team. Durant Has Never."

Exposing terrible takes has become a common thing in the NBA in recent days. Michael Rapaport had one that resonated around the league on Tuesday night following Kevin Durant's 49-point masterpiece against the Milwaukee Bucks. KD was heavily criticized for not leading the Brooklyn Nets to the win in Game...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steve Nash Addresses His Viral Hug With Kevin Durant

Following the Nets’ thrilling Game 5 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash couldn’t help but give Kevin Durant a tight hug. We’ve seen plenty of players and coaches embrace after memorable performances. But Nash’s hug instantly became a meme. Why? Probably because he looked so little hugging the 6-foot-10 Durant. Plus, he had this sort of angry look on his face.
NBANew York Post

Kevin Durant could still surpass LeBron, Jordan as NBA’s GOAT

Up front, understand that Kevin Durant does not have much use for your conversation about the greatest NBA players who ever lived. “Being The GOAT isn’t something that moves me,” he once tweeted. And that’s fine. Durant does not have to participate in any such public discourse. But despite his...
Basketballspectrumlocalnews.com

Durant, Booker, Tatum headline U.S. Olympic basketball team roster

Though the NBA playoffs continue, Team USA has announced the star-studded 12-man roster that will compete at the Tokyo Olympic games in an effort to win its fourth consecutive Olympic title. Headlining the team will be Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, fresh off of a herculean playoff effort that fell...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Nets: Giannis Antetokounmpo says Kevin Durant is 'the best player in the world' after Game 7 showdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a wild 115-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of their second-round series on Saturday, but it took all 40 of his points to hold off the home team because of yet another brilliant performance from Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn star scored 48 points, the most ever in a Game 7, and at the end of regulation, he came one toe short of sending the Nets to the Eastern Conference finals by hitting a long jumper that counted for only two points because he was just barely inside of the arc.
NBASporting News

Steve Nash hugging Kevin Durant becomes latest, greatest NBA meme sensation

Steve Nash didn't choose the hug life. The hug life chose him. Just after the closing buzzer of the Nets' 114-108 Game 5 win over the Bucks, Nash found Kevin Durant, who exploded for an all-time playoff performance: KD played all 48 minutes in Brooklyn's win, going off for 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers news: Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant is better than LeBron James because of free-throw percentage

With Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant putting up incredible performances in the NBA playoffs despite being eliminated, debates have sparked across the NBA world over who is the best player in the league. Durant has shown he can play as he did before his devastating Achilles injury, which didn't seem likely when he first injured it. Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks in 12 playoff games, which had many people saying he's the best in the league.
NBAchatsports.com

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green Keeping Rhythm Going at Olympics More Important Than Rest

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday he agrees with Draymond Green's decision to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Kerr explained to NBC Sports Bay Area's Raj Mathai he believes Green was as good as ever during the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season, so it makes sense to build off that success in the Games.
NBABlazer's Edge

Steve Kerr and why coaching matters

I am going to copy a comment I made on the Becky Hammon thread because I want to draw attention to the fact that coaching does, in fact, matter. There seems to be the impression among many fans that the Warriors were an absolute juggernaut and Steve Kerr walked in to an amazing situation and was guaranteed success. One of my best friends at the time and my main basketball buddy was a huge Warriors fan so I watched basically every Warriors game from 2013-2017 (while we were in medical school together) and I can assure you this is not the case. That Warriors team really got over the hump with Steve Kerr taking over. Here are the numbers:
NBAwmleader.com

Nets’ Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, James Harden reflect on Game 7 loss

Barclays Center went from being up for grabs to silent and upsetting in a 15-minute span. Kevin Durant’s 48th point of Game 7 sent Brooklyn into a frenzy, as his long two (his toe was just barely on the three-point line) sent the game to overtime. Another inch back, and the Nets move on.