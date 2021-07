Bayer announced the European launch of its global Carbon Initiative. The main goal is the decarbonization of the food value chain focusing on farmers’ activities for a more resilient and sustainable food system. It brings together farmers and food value chain players to explore future reward structures for farmers implementing new carbon reduction practices and thus contributing to the Green Deal objectives of the European Commission. The new European Carbon Program recognizes the pivotal role growers and their land can play in helping to create lasting, positive environmental impacts and is an integral part of Bayer’s sustainability commitments specifically aimed at reducing field greenhouse gas (GHG) emission by 30% in 2030.