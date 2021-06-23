After falling out of a tree 7 months ago, palm-frond artist now on path to recovery

A few years ago, Sami Rudnick-Hoover and her band, the ShinDig, were regulars on the stage at Miami’s Bayside Marketplace. After many performances, a man would give her pieces of artwork he crafted from palm fronds. Sometimes it was a rose. Other times it was an animal. Rudnick-Hoover, a graduate student and young mother at the time, would always bring them home to her young children. Some of that artwork is displayed in her home to this day.