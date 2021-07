While running back wasn’t a real need entering the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals managed to snag one in the former of Chris Evans in Round 6 (202nd overall). The former Michigan Wolverines back finished his college career with 1,795 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 320 carries. He also chipped in 49 grabs for 479 yards and two scores, as he looks like the kind of dual-threat back Cincinnati had in Giovani Bernard before he was cut this offseason.