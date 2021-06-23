Pastoral Commentary: Hometown or not, be open to what God has to say

Many people seem to be having God-dreams these days. Why is this happening and what is it for?. All kinds of creatures dream. Owners of dogs and cats have watched with fascination as our beloved pets experience their dreams with lively animation. Throughout human history, God has used dreams to speak to people. Folks dream in colors of black and white or vibrant kaleidoscopes; some never remember their dreams; others retain every detail. Nightmares, traveling dreams, falling dreams, flying dreams, sexual dreams—human beings are prolific dreamers. Naturally, our God…who has a difficult time getting the attention of most of us in our waking hours…will look for a reliable communication channel when he wants to speak. Dreams are an unedited, unfiltered, wide-open format God uses to inform, warn and explain things to his beloved family. Friends of mine quip, “God has to knock us out so we’ll shut up and listen.” Very true.