This is not your father’s farm. See how technology is changing the agriculture landscape.

The pandemic forced hoteliers to adapt at a lighting pace, implementing changes across their properties to facilitate safer environments for teams and travelers and more sustainable business models that could survive the downturn. Technology has aided these efforts, allowing owners and operators to enhance cleaning protocols and air filtration systems, rollout contactless initiatives to reduce in-person interactions, host safer meetings and events, leverage automation to drive efficiencies, and use sophisticated tools to gain insights from data that help capture demand and improve business. In an industry that has been historically slow and cautious when adopting and upgrading to new solutions, hotels have notably accelerated their embrace of technology over the past 15 months. But will this trend continue to reshape the industry’s approach to innovation? LODGING spoke with experts from across the industry to understand the current hotel technology landscape and what pandemic-era adoptions they expect will be a flash in the pan versus what will redefine industry standards going forward.