Farmers are more tech savvy than you think. Here’s why.

With restaurants closing their doors for sit-down dining because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 (per Eater New York) and everyone being forced to turn to takeout when wanting to eat from their favorite local dining establishments, you would think that food delivery services would be thriving right now. Whether you fancy GrubHub or DoorDash, that isn't the case. Ipsos, a market research company, found that the percentage of Americans using third-party delivery apps in June 2021 has remained roughly the same as two months prior.