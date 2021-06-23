Cancel
Agriculture

Farmers are more tech savvy than you think. Here’s why.

By FastCo Works
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the year 2030, there will be nearly 5 billion people on the planet. Securing enough food to feed all of those people will take a lot of innovation and insight from the agriculture industry. Robert Reiter is the Head of Research and Development at Bayer Crop Science and he shared with Fast Company some examples of the breakthrough technologies that are already happening on today’s farms to meet the globe’s growing demands.

