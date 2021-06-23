Cancel
Current wheat prices create pig food opportunities

Pratt Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas State University swine nutritionists say that lower prices for wheat compared to other commodities currently makes it a good value for pig diets. “Wheat is an excellent feed grain for swine, but usually is not competitively priced with corn in the United States,” said Mike Tokach, a swine nutritionist with K-State Research and Extension. Wheat, he noted, is more traditionally part of swine diets in Canada, Europe and Australia.

