July 1, 2021 2:30 p.m. - UPDATE - Just after 10:30 a.m. July 1, a female picking up aluminum cans on the west side of Ralph Edwards Park pointed out to city electrical employees two strange items in the weeds. The employees contacted the T-or-C police department when they observed a wick sticking out of one of the objects. Officers barricaded the park area off awaiting the New Mexico State Police Bomb Squad to arrive. Bomb squad officers inspected the items then secured the them.