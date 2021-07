The demons have been exercised. The wait is over. I type these words through tears in my eyes...the Phoenix Suns are going to the NBA Finals. It was the Chris Paul Show on Wednesday night as the Suns routed the Los Angeles Clippers to earn their first berth in the NBA Finals since 1993. Paul led all scorers with 41 points and dominated the second half with 31 points to earn his first trip to the Finals in his career.