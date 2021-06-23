Cancel
Fitness

Home gym deal knocks $400 off Tempo Studio

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's plenty of home gym equipment to keep you fit, but few machines are smart enough to correct your form and track your progress. Enter the Tempo Studio. This smart home gym can help with you with everything from strength training to cardio. Best of all, it's now on sale.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

#Smart Home#The Tempo Studio#Intel Core#Bluetooth
