Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Lawmakers to meet in August to allocate federal relief money

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond in August for a special session focused on allocating more than $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation Wednesday calling on the legislature to convene Aug. 2. In addition to deciding how to spend the American Rescue Plan funding, lawmakers will be filling judicial vacancies.

Earlier this summer, Northam and Democratic legislative leaders issued a joint statement outlining their shared priorities for the influx of money. Among their announced priorities: shoring up public health services, funding an economic recovery program, boosting affordable housing and modernizing public school buildings.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have a unique opportunity to fund public schools, support small businesses, achieve universal broadband access, and make generational investments in our shared future,” Northam said in a statement. “I look forward to working with legislators to get it done.”

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Legislature#Ap#Democratic#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Costs watched as Medicaid managed care begins in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After six years of preparations and delays, most of North Carolina’s Medicaid recipients switched over to managed care Thursday with its developers hopeful the changes will mean improved health outcomes and controlled costs. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County...
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

West Virginia early childhood programs to get $16.6M

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several early childhood education programs in West Virginia will get $16.6 million in federal funding. The state’s U.S. senators announced the new funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs on Wednesday. The largest amount, nearly $6.9 million, will go to the Northern Panhandle Head...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Associated Press

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author JD Vance signals US Senate campaign

The venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” appears poised to join the crowded Republican race for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman. JD Vance, whose book was widely seen in 2016 as helping explain Republican Donald Trump’s appeal to struggling white, working-class voters, plans a “special announcement” and rally at the steel fabricator Middletown Tube Works in his Ohio hometown on Thursday.