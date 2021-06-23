Four-legged law officer joins Lee Sheriff's Office

LEESBURG – A new Lee County Sheriff’s Office employee — of the four-legged variety — was introduced to the Lee Board of Commissioners at the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday night.

“I think we have a new employee here — the introduction of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s newest employee — Canine Officer Murphy with Sgt. Aron Parker, and we have the sheriff here with us,” declared Commission Chairman Billy Mathis

Parker introduced Murphy to the commissioners and described the duties Murphy would be called upon to perform in his service to the county.

“He is a 2-year-old, Belgium Malinois,” Parker said. “He is currently going through training for narcotics and human tracking.”

Following his introduction to the commissioners, Officer Murphy proceeded to locate a “hide” of narcotics placed in the room prior to the start of the meeting.

The Malinois is a strong, rugged dog originally bred for herding. Today the breed has developed a reputation as an excellent choice for a variety of law enforcement duties, ranging from protection, tracking, as well as drug and bomb detection. The Malinois’ temperament is so diverse that some of the breed can also serve as therapy dogs.

Suzanne Angell, the executive director of the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, presented the board with a certificate recognizing the county as a member of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. The region, which includes Lee and Dougherty counties, is the first in the nation to achieve this status.

Diane Rogers, the executive director of the Liberty House emergency women and children shelter, addressed the board on the issue of domestic violence in the county and the actions the organization is taking to address domestic violence in Lee County.

The board approved the rezoning of 3,017 acres to allow the construction of a ground-mounted solar energy system. The project will use an estimated 1,160 fenced acres for the solar panels and a dual sheep/lamb operation. The areas outside the fenced area will be managed to support native grasses and pollinator-friendly planting, creating a greenspace for wildlife.

A number of appointments to boards were made during the meeting, including: Tabbatha Marfilius to the Animal Control Board for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024; George Houston to the Elections & Registration Board, filling a vacancy on the board, ending Dec. 31, 2022; Malden Batten, Jennifer Goode and Shawn McTyeire to the Family and Children Services Board for new terms expiring June 30, 2026.

A public hearing was held addressing the abandonment of a portion of White Pond Road. Brook Thomas addressed the board on behalf of his family stating, “We have had break-in after break-in. We know law enforcement is doing everything they can, but they can’t be on that side of the county all the time.”

Thomas encouraged the board to close the section of White Pond where it ends at Senah Plantation to reduce the criminal activities taking place there.

A resolution to adopt the 2021-2022 budget passed before the board moved into Executive Session to discuss potential pending litigation.

The offices of the Lee County Board of Commissioners will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Commissioner Luke Singletary requested that the county manager and the sheriff work together so that the 100-acre property currently under development might be opened to the public for limited Fourth of July activities.