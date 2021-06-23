Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Lindsey Boylan concedes in Manhattan borough president race

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who was the first of multiple women to say he sexually harassed them, conceded on Wednesday in the Democratic primary for Manhattan borough president.

A winner in Tuesday’s primary election has not yet officially been determined. Absentee ballots remain to be counted and a final accounting of how voters ranked the field of candidates has to take place, but Boylan was lagging in the initial numbers released after the polls closed.

“While I won’t be the next MBP, I congratulate all my colleagues on hard-fought campaigns and urge the eventual nominee to center the voices of our most marginalized communities in the recovery,” Boylan said on Twitter. “We must do the work to make all that is magic about Manhattan accessible to everyone.”

Boylan, an urban planner and former state economic development advisor, in December became the first of multiple women to say that Cuomo sexually harassed them. After she told her story, other women began to come forward with stories about Cuomo kissing or touching them inappropriately.

Cuomo has denied he did anything wrong and says he didn’t sexually harass or inappropriately touch anyone.

