Deep-South Met with The Minister of Mines and Energy of Namibia on HAIB Copper Licence Renewal
Representatives of Deep-South Resources Inc. [TSXV:DSM, OTC:DSMTF] met with the Minister of Mines and Energy of Namibia and other Officials of the Ministry of Mines and Energy to voice the Company’s objections to the Minister’s refusal to renew its Haib Copper License. During the meeting, the Company’s representatives had the opportunity to inform the Minister of the work in progress on the project and discuss the reasons provided by the Minister for the refusal to renew the Exploration and Prospecting Licence covering the Haib Copper project.resourceworld.com