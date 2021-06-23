343 Industries wants Halo: The Master Chief Collection to fit 60 players
Traditionally, online multiplayer matches in the Halo franchise allow for a maximum of 16 players. 343 Industries, the studio behind Halo: Master Chief Collection, may break this tradition soon. During an official Xbox live stream, 343 producer Sean Swidersky confirmed that developers want to increase the player cap of Halo: Master Chief Collection to a massive 40 or even 60 players. Swidersky mentioned that the team is actively investigating and exploring this feature.www.pcinvasion.com