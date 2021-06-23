343 Industries wants Halo: The Master Chief Collection to fit 60 players

Koei Tecmo just released Team Ninja’s PC versions of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge. Whilst some will argue these are sloppy ports with very little in-game options (of which we can somewhat agree with that sentiment), the games do look great and run nicely in 4K60 fps, especially the two Sigma games. Take a look at how the game runs in 4K60fps using an RTX 3090. It’s great being able to relive some of Ryu Hayabusa’s finest moments from yesteryear even if there is a lack of claret and perhaps not as desirable as the Black versions. You can grab the games via Steam here or also on Xbox, PS4 and Switch.