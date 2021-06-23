Cancel
Video Games

343 Industries wants Halo: The Master Chief Collection to fit 60 players

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditionally, online multiplayer matches in the Halo franchise allow for a maximum of 16 players. 343 Industries, the studio behind Halo: Master Chief Collection, may break this tradition soon. During an official Xbox live stream, 343 producer Sean Swidersky confirmed that developers want to increase the player cap of Halo: Master Chief Collection to a massive 40 or even 60 players. Swidersky mentioned that the team is actively investigating and exploring this feature.

#343 Industries#Master Chief#Xbox#Forge Mode
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends players want Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass system

Halo Infinite’s unique Battle Pass system has proven popular with FPS fans and now Apex Legends players are calling for similar changes. Battle Pass systems aren’t exactly anything new – in fact, most free-to-play and even paid multiplayer games feature them. While most Battle Passes only give players a limited amount of time to unlock various cosmetics, Halo Infinite has changed the game completely.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PC 4K Gameplay Videos

Koei Tecmo just released Team Ninja’s PC versions of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge. Whilst some will argue these are sloppy ports with very little in-game options (of which we can somewhat agree with that sentiment), the games do look great and run nicely in 4K60 fps, especially the two Sigma games. Take a look at how the game runs in 4K60fps using an RTX 3090. It’s great being able to relive some of Ryu Hayabusa’s finest moments from yesteryear even if there is a lack of claret and perhaps not as desirable as the Black versions. You can grab the games via Steam here or also on Xbox, PS4 and Switch.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Halo Master Chief Rumor Debunked

Super Smash Bros Ultimate was rumored to get a new DLC fighter based on the popular Halo franchise in the form of Master Chief, but this rumor has been debunked. The rumors surrounding Halo’s Master Chief being a part of the second Fighter Pass started to occur with the datamining of the game. One of the data miners posted about finding hints regarding the inclusion of Master Chief in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. This started to spread widely even leading one of the ‘insiders’, Vergben, to post about it.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite new AI identity: Who is Master Chief’s new partner?

As we saw in the E3 2021 trailer, Halo Infinite will introduce a new AI partner for Master Chief. While this AI looks remarkably like Cortana, the discussion between her and the Chief clarifies that she’s a new character. So who is this new AI in Halo Infinite? Is she Cortana? Is Cortana dead? We’ll discuss this below.
Video GamesGamespot

Master Chief In Smash? Doesn't Sound Likely But Not Ruled Out

The community director at Halo developer 343 Industries has commented on the possibility of Master Chief coming to Super Smash Bros., and it doesn't sound good. Brian Jarrard said on Tuesday, before the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, that it would be "amazing" to see Chief come to Smash Bros. But unfortunately, he's here to say, "Nothing is happening that I'm aware of." That said, Jarrard said if fans make enough noise, that could potentially get the ball rolling in some capacity. He said fans should direct their excitement about this to Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Nintendo's Doug Bowser.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite should have the guts to finally kill Master Chief

343 Studios has dealt with some growing pains. For combat to truly evolve, it’s time to retire Master Chief. The death of Master Chief is an event that the Halo franchise has teased on numerous occasions, with fans speculating that every new entry might be John-117’s last. The upcoming Halo Infinite is no different.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Players Are in Love With a Tiny Detail in the Game

Around this time last year, many prospective Halo Infinite players were being very critical of the upcoming shooter due to how rough its visuals looked in its first gameplay footage. Jump forward to now, however, and the attitude around the game seems to have changed entirely. So much so, in fact, that some Halo fans are finding themselves falling in love with some of the smaller details that developer 343 Industries seems to be packing into the project.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Collecting Complete & Master Sets Of Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Yesterday, I published a piece with tips on collecting Pokémon TCG cards and building beautiful binders to showcase your collection. Now, I thought it would be fun to do the same for Dragon Ball Super Card Game, which has some of the most unique offerings of any collectible trading card game I've ever witnessed… which makes collecting quite interesting.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Halo: The Master Chief Collection's first mod tools are out now, alongside the season 7 update

Today is an exciting time for those of you who like Halo rebalanced, tweaked, or completely cursed. Developers 343 Industries just released modding tools for the Master Chief Collection along with the season 7 update. They're only for the MCC's version of Halo: Combat Evolved but will enable you edit all the values in the game, should you be brave enough to mess with the Silent Cartographer’s glorious flow.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Halo Infinite multiplayer reveal was a massive win for 343 Industries and players alike

After being delayed past the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in November 2020, 343 Industries' Halo Infinite is set to arrive in Holiday 2021. It's a game that's now been previewed at four separate summer showcases, starting with its initial reveal back at E3 2018. With a campaign gameplay reveal last year that delivered visuals many thought underwhelming, as well as the now-infamous (and much-memed) villain Craig, to say 343 Industries had a lot to prove in 2021 would be a ludicrous understatement. Yet it seems like the team nailed it, especially after a multiplayer unveiling during E3 2021 that saw unanimous praise.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Halo: Combat Evolved Mod Tools Released by 343 Industries

As part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 7, 343 Industries also released the official Halo: Combat Evolved mod tools as they had promised to the PC community. Interestingly, you won't even need to own Halo: The Master Chief Collection to access them as they should appear in your Steam library under Tools. Otherwise, just click this link with Steam open.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

"We want players having fun in Halo, not grind it like it's a job"

343 has gone into detail on Halo Infinite's seasons, insisting they should be manageable from a player perspective. In a post on Halo Waypoint, live team design director Ryan Paradis and lead progression designer Christopher Blohm discussed 343's seasons and battle pass philosophy. Infinite's seasons will each last three months,...