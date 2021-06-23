Five Blue Cross Blue Shield plans fund pharmacy solutions start up
Incorporating evidence and outcomes-based models of care, a privately funded startup aims to improve medication costs in the pharmacy sector. Denver-based Evio received funding from five Blue Cross Blue Shield plans: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Shield of California, Highmark Inc., and Independence Blue Cross. Together, the five plans provide health care coverage to over 20 million members in the United States.stateofreform.com