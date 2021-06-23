Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Obrien, or 8 miles southeast of Mayo, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hatch Bend, Grady and Fletcher Springs.alerts.weather.gov