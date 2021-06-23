Cancel
Lafayette County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Obrien, or 8 miles southeast of Mayo, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hatch Bend, Grady and Fletcher Springs.

alerts.weather.gov
City
Mayo, FL
County
Lafayette County, FL
