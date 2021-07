BioWare disappointed the fans by announcing that no new footage from the new Mass Effect and Dragon Age will be shown at EA Play 2021. In three weeks this year's edition of EA Play will take place. Unfortunately, those who were hoping for new materials from Mass Effect series continuation and Dragon Age IV will be disappointed, because neither of these games will appear on the publisher's presentation. This bad news was announced on Twitter by BioWare. The team assured that they are working hard on the next installments of these series, but they are not ready to show anything new yet.