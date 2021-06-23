Cancel
Olivia Rodrigo Presents Her 'SOUR Prom Concert Film'

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 7 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo just graduated high school and wanted a different prom experience, so she started showing up at random fans’ doors holding a pink sign reading “Prom would be brutal without u” and bearing gifts, including flowers and Sour Patch Kids bearing her likeness.

“Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav [people] (you guys obvs),” said Rodrigo on Instagram.

Rodrigo’s prom is not the typical high school shindig, but centered around the 18-year-old artist’s 2021 debut SOUR. Her Sour Prom Concert Film livestream event, airing on Rodrigo’s YouTube channel on June 29, features the artist performing songs from the album.

Dubbed “the ultimate prom experience,” the concert film will also include a pre-“Prom” event, hosted by Rodrigo, a half hour prior to the livestream when she will answer fan questions and share some behind-the-scenes stories about her SOUR Prom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSI1l_0adNYDOc00

Produced by Up The Game, the film was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch and Toby L with musical direction by Aron Forbes. At the close of the prom, Rodrigo will also unveil a line of exclusive SOUR Prom merchandise and following the event.

Recently, Rodrigo received some love from one of her heroes, Taylor Swift, who sent the young artist a package and a special note with words of encouragement after Rodrigo’s SOUR single “Driver’s License,” co-written with As Tall as Lions’ Dan Nigro, landed just below Swift’s Evermore tracks “It’s Time To Go” and “Right Where You Left Me” on the iTunes all genre chart.

SOUR debuted at No. 1 globally, and on the Billboard 200, in addition to making history as the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist on Spotify.

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
