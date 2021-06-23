Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Governor issues final public health emergency order

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fct0U_0adNYBdA00

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued the final executive order extending the public health state of emergency, which will now expire on July 1 at midnight.

“With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 a.m. (sic),” Kemp said in a news release. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods.

“Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Next week, the governor will issue a state of emergency executive order that will continue aiding the state and Georgia job creators as they fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which will include the suspension of various state rules and regulations.

