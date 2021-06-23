Cancel
Leary, GA

Leary man arrested on arson, assault charges

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 8 days ago
Dexter Green Jr., 21, was taken into custody and charged with arson and assault after state officials say he set a fire in a double-wide trailer in Leary. Special Photo: Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner

ATLANTA — A member of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s Fire Investigations Unit was requested June 17 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a fire investigation on North Depot Street in Leary. The fire occurred at approximately 7 a.m. and damaged a 20-year-old, double-wide mobile home. Dexter Green Jr., 21, was taken into custody as a result of the incident.

“Stemming from an argument between the occupants, Mr. Green set three separate fires inside and outside of the residence,” King said in a news release. “The suspect is being charged with arson in the first degree and aggravated assault.”

King’s Fire Investigation Unit assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Fire Department with this matter.

The mission of the office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is to protect Georgia families by providing access to vital insurance products and safe buildings through fair regulation that creates economic opportunities for all Georgians.

