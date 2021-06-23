Panthers balance sheet: Strong offseason leaves defense in the black
How are the Carolina Panthers shaping up on the defensive side of the football after an eventful offseason of player recruitment?. Although much of the focus has been on the new quarterback, the Carolina Panthers have made some outstanding additions to their defense both during free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. This was a unit that made some encouraging strides as the 2020 season wore on, so there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the options available heading into Year 2 of Matt Rhule's tenure as head coach.