Panthers balance sheet: Strong offseason leaves defense in the black

This offseason has been very different from a year ago for the Panther coaching staff as a whole, as with OTAs happening in person they have already had a chance to get hands-on with their players which will hopefully pay dividends as they move towards the start of the regular season. However, for defensive line coach Frank Okam, this offseason is very different in another regard, as after spending the 2020 as the assistant defensive line coach, he now finds himself in charge of the development of a very young but hugely talented group.