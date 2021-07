MENTOR, OH — Local writer and author Rachele Alpine will be hosting the Virtual Author Visit held by Mentor Public Library on July 1, 2021. The event will include a Q&A session with Rachele Alpine about her latest series, The Invincible Girls Club, tips and tricks in kickstarting a writing journey, and much of everything related to the author's life and writing. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.