Batwoman wrapped up its second season Sunday night on The CW, bringing to a close what was in a lot of ways a story of major transition Gotham City as well as the characters on the series. The season began with a new hero, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), taking up the Batwoman mantle after the supposed death of Kate Kane and while it was eventually revealed that Kate (now played by Wallis Day after Ruby Rose exited the role at the end of Season 1) was alive, the season was very much Ryan's story as she moved beyond her past to embrace her role as a hero. However, the finale dropped a serious bombshell about one element of Ryan's past that Leslie says will have a serious impact on Season 3.