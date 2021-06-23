Cancel
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Toneisha Harris Returns to Delmarva, Salisbury Native Performs in Rehoboth Beach Months After Coming in Second on NBC's "The Voice"

By Paige Marley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- From the East Coast, to Hollywood, and now back to Delmarva. Toneisha Harris, runner up last year on NBCs The Voice, is on her way to Rehoboth Beach. The wife and mother turned singer has roots in Salisbury, MD. In 2020 she auditioned for The Voice, working with Team Blake. She made it to the end, coming in second. Since then her life has been busy. She says one of her "pinch me moments" was singing with Nick Jonas on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

