Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum appoints executive director

ARC Rutland Area is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in downtown Rutland, Vermont. Our mission is to advocate for the right of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families to be regarded as valued citizens with the same entitlements as non-disabled individuals, including the right to lifelong opportunities for personal growth and full participation in the community. We offer a variety of programs in support of this mission including representative payee services, Self-Advocates Being Empowered (SABE-R), Aktion Club, The Wing Center, Great Outdoor Initiative, and various events for members throughout the year. To learn more about our agency and our programming, please visit us at arcrutlandarea.org.