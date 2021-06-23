Cancel
Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum appoints executive director

Cover picture for the articleThe board of directors for the Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum recently appointed Peter Poremba as the museum’s executive director. Poremba has a 35-year railroad career and has been an active board member. His career began in 1983 as a part time volunteer on the Ohi-Rail Corp., which was Jerry Jacobson’s first railroad. He has served as a locomotive engineer on The Youngstown and Austintown Railroad, as an engineer, a trainmaster and as the road foreman of engines of 10 railroads for the Ohio Central Railroad System.

