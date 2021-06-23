Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum appoints executive director
The board of directors for the Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum recently appointed Peter Poremba as the museum’s executive director. Poremba has a 35-year railroad career and has been an active board member. His career began in 1983 as a part time volunteer on the Ohi-Rail Corp., which was Jerry Jacobson’s first railroad. He has served as a locomotive engineer on The Youngstown and Austintown Railroad, as an engineer, a trainmaster and as the road foreman of engines of 10 railroads for the Ohio Central Railroad System.www.timesreporter.com