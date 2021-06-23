Cancel
Lake George, NY

Trolley service restored, thanks to $40,000 agreement

By Chad Arnold
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
The Greater Glens Falls Transit system has entered into a $40,000 agreement with the Capital District Transit Authority to operate its trolleys. Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — Trolley service has been restored, thanks to a $40,000 agreement between Greater Glens Falls Transit and the Capital District Transit Authority.

Under the agreement, approved Tuesday by the Glens Falls Common Council, the Albany-based transit system will send at least one driver north a day to operate the famous red trolleys, said Scott Sopczyk, director of Greater Glens Falls Transit.

“Over the course of the week, there are four shifts that will be filled. So, there’ll be at least one (driver) a day, but sometimes there will be two or three, depending on the day of the week,” he said.

The agreement, which will be paid using federal CARES Act funding, will allow the transit system to run a full trolley schedule this season.

Daily trolley service is scheduled to resume this weekend.

Weekend trolley service, which started last month, has been operating on a reduced schedule because of a lack of drivers. The last trolley currently departs Lake George village at 6 p.m., around four hours earlier than normal.

But under the agreement, service will be extended until 10 p.m., Scopczyk said.

The reduced service has raised concerns among business owners who rely on the trolleys to shuttle employees and customers into the village from popular destinations throughout the county during the tourism season.

Trolley service runs throughout Queensbury and as far north as Bolton.

Last month, the transit system rolled out a cash incentive to drivers who work a complete summer season as a way to attract new applicants, but the program has failed to fill all the openings.

A total of 14 people qualify for the incentive, which will be paid out at the end of the season, Sopczyk said.

“It certainly was welcomed by the drivers that are returning,” he said.

Greater Glens Falls Transit and CDTA have partnered in the past, including earlier this year on a countywide bike-share program.

“CDTA is our closest neighbor and their drivers understand transit. They’re larger and they have some capacity they were able to share with us,” Sopczyk said.

The transit system has typically relied on local school bus drivers to operate its trolleys, but Sopczyk said drivers aren’t interested in the jobs, likely because they’re seasonal.

“More school bus drivers have chosen to take time off in the summer compared to years past,” he said.

For more information on trolley service, visit the Greater Glens Falls Transit systems website at: gftransit.org.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, Moreau, Queensbury, Washington County

