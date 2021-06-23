Cancel
Mississippi State

North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic Artist Q&A: Alvin Youngblood Hart

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic is just around the corner. Mark your calendars for June 25–26, and get your camping gear ready for a hot weekend of music, family, and Mississippi-flavored shenanigans just a short drive north of Oxford in Waterford, Mississippi at the Betty Davis Ponderosa. Tickets are $25 per day, with a $15 camping fee and a $10 cooler fee, available at the gate the day of the Picnic (CASH ONLY; online sales ended June 15).

