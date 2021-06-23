Milwaukee Bucks set to rehash playoff history with Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely be down their top player when they host the Atlanta Hawks in a crucial Game 5 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for the contest after sustaining a hyperextended left knee in the Bucks’ Game 4 loss in Atlanta on Tuesday. The two-time NBA MVP took a nasty fall in the third quarter while going up to contest a shot from Hawks center Clint Capela and did not return to the game. The Hawks were up 10 points at the time and went on to win 110-88.