Milwaukee Bucks set to rehash playoff history with Atlanta Hawks
In just a couple of hours, the Milwaukee Bucks will reheat their playoff rivalry with the Atlanta Hawks to kick off the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks enter the Conference Finals after having answered the greatest challenge in franchise history by escaping the Brooklyn Nets in seven games last round. The Hawks similarly answered with their own challenge an vanquished the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers to move on to their second Conference Finals since the Hawks moved to Atlanta in 1968.behindthebuckpass.com