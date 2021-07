The 2021 NFL Draft had some interesting selections on day two, but who will prove to be the best pick from the third round this year?. Day two is my favorite day of the NFL Draft. Though the excitement from the first round is in the rearview mirror, I love to see which players are still available with some very important draft capital. While many of the picks in the first round of the draft are predictable, the second and third rounds are typically full of surprises.