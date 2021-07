Pleasantville’s baseball squad broke their losing streak with a doubleheader sweep of ACGC, while the softball squad also came away with a doubleheader sweep.+. The Trojans’ baseball squad’s bats woke up in a resounding way in both games with victories of 12-2 in game one and 15-5 in game two. Game one saw five different Trojans have multiple hits, including Aaron Wilkins, Jonah Schumacher, Austin McMillin, Caylor Clark, and Trevor Daggett. Game two saw Wilkins and Schumacher get two RBIs while Jake Dejoode and Trevor Pulse each had two hits. The victories put Pleasantville at 9-13 on the season.