Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rick Martinez

4 Reasons Freelancing Is An Unbeatable Way Of Life

Posted by 
Rick Martinez
Rick Martinez
 5 days ago

And why you'll never go back to a 9-5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjfkd_0adNW5Ld00
Photo by Brandy Kennedy on Unsplash

Well, it looks like the hot new job is one of my favorite words.

Freelancing.

You’re already smart and savvy enough to know why the freelance revolution became, well, a revolution. You know, pandemic stuff and whatnot. Offices closing. People like wearing PJs all day, and of course.

Because once the paychecks stop, you still kinda have to eat and pay bills and stuff.

So many people are now looking for alternatives to the traditional office job. They value their freedom and want more control over their time — but they also need a steady income. Freelancing is one of the best ways to get what you want without sacrificing your paycheck or your work/life balance.

Trust me. I know this for a fact. After all, I’ve been unemployed and unemployable for over twenty years now. And I gotta say that the benefits and reasons for living this way are head and shoulders better than everything else around.

I’ll never work in an office again, and here are four reasons why you might want to do the same.

Call me a control freak

At first glance, this turns folks off.

Most “average” people look at control as a bad thing. They view it as something we need to relinquish versus obtain and hold onto with an iron vice grip. If that’s you, then all I ask is to consider what this could mean for you and your future.

A freelancer gets to be in control over, frankly, everything.

Working this way allows me to set my own prices, my own hours, and to cherry-pick the type of work I want to do. Not only that, I get to work with whomever the heck I want, and there’s no boss to tell me otherwise. This is a control that most employees do not get to enjoy when they’re grinding at a 9–5.

Often times it’s this one advantage that all a person needs to hear to take the plunge into freelancing for a living.

Control.

The buck stops (and starts) with me

Have you ever been in one of those jobs, roles, or positions, and you had to ask permission for nearly everything?

You know. “Can I take my lunch an hour later today”…or “Why was my vacation request denied” or even things as simple as wearing the right stuff on casual Friday that don’t piss someone off or violate some woke co-worker.

As if control wasn’t enough, another beauty about flying solo is that it’s just me. Or you. You get my drift.

This translates to the fact that you make all the big decisions, and the tiny ones too.

Having that kind of power means you can act quicker with less hassle. It means you can decide to work late or tap out early. What it boils down to is that the buck starts and stops with you.

And while that may feel scary for some, it’s a massive motivator for others.

And yet, there are even more prominent, greener reasons for wanting to take the freelance path.

Sho’ me the money

I want to share a super simple example of how a freelancer might make more money for the same work pretty much immediately.

Let’s take a salesperson. Any sales. Doesn’t matter.

That salesperson employee goes out and closes a $1,000.00 deal. They receive a 5% commission, plus maybe some arbitrary expense reimbursement, a lovely gift basket with a pimento loaf, and of course, an “atta-boy” from the boss. I realize this is very generalized, but you get the picture.

And on some levels, you well know that that $1,000.00 sale (or $500 or $20k) was all you.

And as a freelancer, that sale is yours.

Freelancers don’t have the same overhead or costs as “traditional” businesses do. For example, working from home or remote means no office space to rent. And also, with no employees to hire or manage, costs and time are freed up.

The bottom line is that your bottom line is generally easier to grow and while you do need to get out and hustle, at least now you’re doing it for yourself.

And if all this wasn’t enough to get your freelance wheels greased up, then how about this…

Shoes and shirts are optional

As a freelance writer, I can share that this is one of the best reasons I choose this life. As an example: today, as I write this, my biggest decision was socks or no socks. I’m being totally serious.

It’s about 90 degrees Fahrenheit here in Texas, and since I blocked the day off for writing several drafts, it was literally the most complex question I had.

It’s hard to refute that this is a huge selling point to freelancing. But, of course, the other advantage is that I don’t need to buy ties, dress shoes, sport coats, or anything else that a traditional cube dweller needs for a usual 9–5. Heck, I could take it a step further and share only fill up my car, MAYBE once every 2–3 weeks!

I could go on, but alas, we’re near the end.

The final word

These are just some of the real-life benefits that you can enjoy when being a freelancer. With the right mindset, skills, a great idea, plus the ability to manage your own time, becoming your own boss and flying solo can be an easy-peasy few steps away.

Shoes and shirt optional.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Rick Martinez

Rick Martinez

San Antonio, TX
183
Followers
94
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Exploring the world, one eatery, and beer at a time. Writing about the local food, beer, and spirits scene. With the occasional emphasis on donuts. #NomNom

 http://therickmartinez.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancers#Freelancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways To Organize Your Life For Maximum Productivity

A man and woman smiling with post-it notes.Anna Shvets/Pexels. Do you ever feel like your life is out of control? It's time to get organized. The first step in organizing your life is taking a few minutes every day and making a list of the things that need to be done that day or week. You can do this by writing down these tasks on a notepad, using an app such as Evernote, or even just telling yourself what needs to be completed.
Career Development & AdviceHarper's Bazaar

The freelancers' guide to freelancing

I had a lot of mixed emotions when I went freelance in 2017. Fear was the main one. It was a sort of bone-shaking terror that I was about to fall into an abyss of Dickensian poverty. Then there was an exhilarated trickle of freedom that crept in. It felt a little illicit, as though I was bunking off school. It came paired with an idealised imagining that I was about to be Carrie Bradshaw, cappuccino and laptop in hand, running around London in shoes I couldn’t afford, getting book deals and $4 a word at Vogue.
Economyazbigmedia.com

7 ways to go about making a hard life decision

How should I go about making a hard life decision?. To help you to better go about making hard life decisions, we asked business leaders this question for their best tips. From seeking professional advice to aligning your decisions with your values, there are several ways that you can feel more confident in making hard life decisions.
Posted by
Rick Martinez

3 Simple Ways To Tap Into An Infinite Fountain Of Creativity

There are these moments where the floodgates open, and my creative side rushes out. It’s a force that is unstoppable and is often where some of my most inspired pieces of writing come from. The times where my fingers seem to move across the keyboard all by themselves. Those moments where everything around me fades to black, except the glow of my laptop screen.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways To Land Your First Client In Your First Month of Freelancing

Freelancing is a great way to earn money while working around your schedule. The only problem is that it can be hard to get clients in the first month of freelancing. Freelancing can be a tough industry to break into, but it's not impossible. If you're in the process of changing careers or considering freelancing as a side hustle, read on for some tips about how to land your first freelance client in your first month of freelancing.
Travelwritingcooperative.com

Freelancing Isn’t for Everyone

Key considerations when deciding if it’s for you. As the pandemic spiked, so did the volume of “high-income” freelance writing webinars hitting my inbox. As someone who’s been navigating the world of freelance writing for over 6 years and now makes a comfortable income doing so, it’s been interesting and sometimes alarming to see the advice for would-be writers that's sprung up over the past year. It’s also been frustrating to see the number of times this advice comes with a hefty price tag and the unfulfillable promise of guaranteed rapid financial security.
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

5 Simple Ways To Lead A Better Life

Life is a one time offer, you either use it or you lose it. Seeing as we have a short time on this planet it seems right that we should lead our lives in the best manner possible.
Daily Republic

Plan to Live: There are many reasons to live a long, productive life

Sometimes I think my memory of all times is too good. As I have told you, I am in the process of putting together material for a book. People might say, what in the world would a 93-year-old guy write about?. That would be because the picture in their minds...
Amazonfunlovingfamilies.com

7 Compelling Reasons for Living a Slow and Simple Life

It can seem confusing when we fill our lives with so many things that are supposed to make us happy, yet we end up feeling completely burned out instead. The hustle and bustle of life today can take its toll mentally and physically. Is your gut telling you it’s time...
YogaPosted by
Ladders

Are you ready to go freelance?

Variety. Independence. Flexibility. The chance to define and fulfill your tasks and projects. These may be a few of the things on your mind as you consider going freelance. You’re probably also thinking about money. You were worried about financial instability, sure. But eager to remove the cap from your annual salary. Maybe you heard about the London Business School/Eden McCallum survey that found 67% of freelancers earn the same or more while working fewer weeks than in their previous full-time jobs. The report also found that freelancing cut the gender pay gap from 30% to 3%.
Economywritingcooperative.com

Escape the Freelance Time Trap

It’s a bigger problem than most freelancers admit. Nearly all freelancers are time trapped. The moment you stop performing client-facing work — to take a vacation, have the occasional lazy workday like all your 9-to-5 friends, or catch up on accounting — you procrastinate receiving your next paycheck. As a...
Posted by
Leah O'Daniel

3 Ways Toxic Positivity is Ruining Your Life

Person behind coffee cup with text that reads "See the good"Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash. Years ago, as a young military spouse, I attended a book luncheon. It was hosted by, (what military culture terms) a seasoned spouse — a title bestowed on military-affiliated folks meaning experienced.
Career Development & Advicetheeverygirl.com

6 Ways to Actually Get More Freelance Work

Whether you’re a full-time freelancer or just dipping your toe in, reaching your ideal clients can be a challenge. How do you find them? And how do you convert them once they land on your site or social media?. If you’re struggling with these questions, you’re not alone. I’ve been...
Career Development & Adviceinspiyr.com

3 Ways to Put Yourself First in Life and in Work

Lots of people think that it’s selfish to put yourself first. That it’s better to always respond to other people’s needs above your own, or to give your time to whomever most demands it versus who truly cares about you. After all, putting others first, and responding to their demands all the time, and never saying “no” is not just self-less, but easy. But there’s a problem with this.
Posted by
Deep Moteria

Freelancers: Tips to Deal with Quiet Period

The world has expanded a lot with the help of technologies that have made people's lives easy and comfortable. There are so many resources people have these days, and for that, they need to thank the internet. The internet itself is the most significant resource in modern days, solving people's queries efficiently and is steadily becoming an essential part of their lives. With the internet world expanding, people have got many opportunities to earn money these days.
WorldForbes

National Freelancers Day: Will You Start Your Freelance Journey Today?

Have you always wanted to move into freelancing? On National Freelancers Day, now is the time to make that decision and perhaps change your life forever. According to the latest figures from IPSE (The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), in 2020, over two million freelancers were working in the U.K. Indeed, new estimates from the ONS (Office for National Statistics) shows a slow increase in the number of self-employed people.
Career Development & Advicethemakingofamillionaire.com

5 Myths About Freelance Writing

Freelance writing is a great way to generate additional income. You can work from anywhere and build up your platform. However, freelance writing isn’t a new concept, and a bunch of myths have popped up in the space. You Need A Degree. You don’t need a degree to be a...