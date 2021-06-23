Two Mentors Who Shaped a Headache Specialist's Philosophy and Approach
Dr Stephanie Nahas, of the Jefferson Headache Center in Philadelphia, recalls lessons from two of her mentors, Dr Stephen Silberstein and Dr William Young, also of the Jefferson Headache Center. Nahas looks back fondly on the guidance that she received as a resident regarding the importance of treating acute migraine early. Another lesson she remembers from early in her career is the "combo approach" to treatment, in which medications with differing mechanisms of action can be used together to help patients with wake-up migraine attacks or rapidly escalating attacks.www.medscape.com