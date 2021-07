The Colleton County Cougars’ athletic programs are holding summer workouts for several sports. The Cougar Soccer program is hosting weight lifting classes in the summer on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for its male athletes from 1 p.m. Female athletes can attend from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the same days. There are additional workouts planned for soccer players during the summer, as well.