Keith Lee Real Reason For WWE Heat Leaks?

Wrestling-edge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas Vince McMahon delivered a obstacle that Keith Lee can’t overcome? The ‘Limitless’ one known as Keith Lee has not been on WWE programming in quite some time but he has been proactive outside of the squared circle. Last year, Lee attempted to trademark his own name with with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In an update to this development, HeelByNature is reporting that Lee is currently facing some serious hurdles getting the trademark approved. The main hurdle? WWE already has a pending application on the trademark of the name. Did Vince McMahon ‘split up’ this WWE couple?

wrestling-edge.com
