Thanks to groups like The Venture Out Project, the outdoors is becoming a more inclusive and accessible place. The Venture Out Project photo. Happy Pride Month! This year at TGR we’d like to honor this celebration by showcasing some incredible non-profit organizations and groups aiming to make the outdoors a more welcoming and loving place for our fellow LGBTQIA+ skiers, snowboarders, hikers, kayakers, climbers, bikers, surfers, and more. Mother nature takes pride in all of us, so we hope this list of resources can help break down barriers, and create new connections wherever you like to get out and explore.